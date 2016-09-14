Government agrees to ban burkas … and Darth Vader helmets?

The Danish government has revealed its proposal to ban facial-covering burka and niqab headwear. And the result is rather ridiculous.

According to a document from the Justice Ministry, the ban extends to items of clothing that cover the face. That could be hats, hoodies, masks, fake beards – so under those parameters, you could be arrested for walking down the street in a Darth Vader helmet.

The proposal has been criticised as being awkward and “crazy”, even by members of the parties who supported the ban.

“It’s fine to demand that people show their faces in relevant situations, such as on the bus, or at airport and demonstrations. But banning fake beards and glasses just shows how crazy this is,” Jacob Jensen, the spokesperson for financial issues for Venstre party, told DR Nyheder.

“We should be focusing out efforts on the areas in this country that need addressing, instead of engaging in tokenism policy that can’t be enforced in reality.”

READ MORE: Denmark closing in on burka ban

Exceptions exist

The government has stipulated in the proposal that anyone breaching the ban could face up to three months in prison, or a fine of 1,000 kroner.

The proposal does include exceptions for those covering their face for “approved purposes”, such as Santa Clauses working in shopping centres.

It would also be permitted to drive while wearing facial-covering headwear, as it is considered a private space.