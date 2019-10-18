Government aiming to prevent kids of foreign fighters from getting Danish citizenship

Just a day after a Danish foreign fighter was returned to Denmark by the Turkish authorities, the government is once again seeking to pass legislation that would crack down on jihadists looking to return home.

This time, they’re going after their children.

The immigration minister, Mattias Tesfaye, has proposed a new law that would prevent the children of Danish foreign fighters, born in areas where a terrorist organisation is involved in an armed conflict, from automatically getting Danish citizenship.

Aid organisations up in arms

The reason given in the proposal is that the children are growing up in conditions not relatable to Denmark and Danish values.

The proposal has attracted the ire of a number of aid organisations and the Danish Institute for Human Rights, which contended that it is in conflict with Denmark’s international obligations.

Last month, the government decided it would fast-track a new law that would strip dual-citizen foreign fighters of their Danish citizenship in order to prevent them from returning home from conflict areas.