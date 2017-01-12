Government and DF to blacklist ‘forces of darkness’

Concerns over large amounts of foreign money supporting the building of mosques in Denmark have led to the government and Dansk Folkeparti proposing a donor blacklist similar to the one applying to ‘hate preachers’.

“The ‘forces of darkness’ should not be allowed to destroy our country,” the immigration and integration minister, Inger Støjberg, told DR Nyheder.

Støjberg would like to see a ban of up to two years placed on donors who are judged to have the intention of working against Danish democracy and its prevailing rights and freedoms.

Vetting and fines

Any financial donations over 20,000 kroner of a private nature or not tied to a commercial transaction would be vetted. This would include support in the form of providing premises, donations of equipment, payment of personnel, or loans and loan guarantees.

READ ALSO: No more foreign money for mosques in Denmark

If a religious group or association in Denmark violates the ban and receives money from anyone on the list, the money will be confiscated and a fine handed out.

It was recently reported that countries such as Turkey and Qatar have donated money to both religious bodies and mosques. According to Kristeligt Dagblad, Turkey has invested in mosques in Roskilde and Holbæk, and Qatar has donated an estimated 100 million kroner for the construction of a new mosque on Rovsingsgade.

There have also been stories of mosques with close ties to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Keeping Sharia Law at bay

Although in theory the ban covers donations to any religious community, Dansk Folkeparti freely admits the ban is specifically aimed at Islamic groups.

“The authorities should look at the reason for the donation. It could be, for example, that money comes in from a Saudi Arabian fund that feels the Koran is above Danish law,” said DF’s immigration spokesperson, Martin Henriksen.

“If it can be proved that the donor holds those views, then the authorities must rule that the money cannot come into the country.”

The list is intended to come into force in 2021 provided there is still a majority behind the measure after the upcoming election.