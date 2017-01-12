Government and municipalities ink 2020 budget agreement

Municipalities will have an additional 2.2 billion kroner at their disposal in 2020 following a budget agreement today between the government and local government association, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL).

Furthermore, the two sides also agreed to scrap the municipal modernisation and streamlining program, which was ushered in by the previous government and that cut 500 million kroner from municipal coffers every year.

“The agreement today brings security to welfare in the municipalities. We ensure that the funding is there now that we are fortunate enough to have more children and elderly,” said finance minister, Nicolai Wammen.

More pedagogues on the way

Another key aspect of the deal is laying out a foundation for the government’s forthcoming children’s plan, which involves establishing minimum limits on daycare institutions looking ahead to 2025.

The entire agreement can be read here (in Danish), but the key elements of can be seen below.