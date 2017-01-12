 Government announces whistleblower procedures for public sector – The Post

Government announces whistleblower procedures for public sector

More transparency is required when it comes to reporting illegalities at work in the civil service and state organs

Whistleblowers should be able to come in from the cold without repercussions (photo: Wildbill007)
February 20th, 2019 1:12 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A number of recent high-profile cases have highlighted the need for a system to allow employees in the state sector to take concerns regarding work further without being punished or sacked.

One such has been the so-called ‘Tibet case’, where police illegally stepped in to confiscate Tibetan flags from demonstrators in order not to cause embarrassment to visiting Chinese dignitaries. Subsequent enquiries have failed to discover who gave the orders.

READ ALSO: Justice ministry estimates up to 200 eligible for compensation in Tibet case

Don’t be afraid to speak out
In an article in Berlingske yesterday PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen, together with the justice minister and foreign minister, announced that there ought to be an anonymous whistleblowing system established for state employees.

“As a rule, the public sector functions well but just lately, there have been some glaring exceptions,” the ministers wrote.

As well as the Tibet case, the swindle carried out by Britta Nielsen, a 64-year-old suspected of embezzling 111 million kroner from the state over a period of 16 years, was also highlighted.

Rough justice
The justice ministry has been the one where there have been most problems so from March 1, employees in the police, probation service and justice ministry will be able to report anonymously on things that they consider infringe the law. Staff will also be able to report mistakes, illegalities and neglect.

This could include breaches of internal guidelines, cases of conflict of interest, misuse of official travel and illegal receipt of gifts.

A welcome initiative
The initiative has been welcomed by the association for people with master’s degrees and PhDs, Dansk Magisterforening, that counts a number of civil servants in its ranks.

“If you see failings at work that at the same time you can’t do anything about, it leads to moral stress. This initiative ought to alleviate that,” said the association’s chair, Camilla Gregersen.

“We hope that the rest of the public sector and the private sector follow this lead, but right now, this is an important step forward,” she added.

The system is envisaged to work by employees utilising a computerised reporting system in which the recipient will be able to ask for more details but where the anonymity of the person reporting will be maintained.

Related News



Latest News

National
Serious species depletion of Danish forest floors, watchdog warns
National
Turkish embassy attackers convicted and deported
National
Danish Agency for Patient Safety issues measles warning
National
Government announces whistleblower procedures for public sector

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved