 Government carrot for schools who up the ante in raising grades of weak students – The Post

Government carrot for schools who up the ante in raising grades of weak students

A number of schools in Denmark have unacceptably high numbers of academically-weak pupils

Improved maths grades can mean more money for the school (photo: Alegri, Romania)
April 27th, 2017 1:00 pm| by Stephen GAdd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The government is going to offer 120 schools with high proportions of educationally-struggling pupils more money if they do something about the problem, PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen and the education minister, Merete Risager, have told media.

The so-called ‘school pool’ will be able to offer schools between 1.3 and 1.5 million kroner per year if they can reduce the number of pupils who score less than grade 4 in Danish and mathematics.



READ ALSO: Danish children who play chess at school improve at maths

The Ministry of Education defines Grade 4 as being “for a fair performance displaying some command of the relevant material but also some major weaknesses”.

A focus on improvement
Risager hopes the money will be an inducement to headteachers to focus on improving the marks of the weakest pupils.

“We’re talking about a great deal of money that can act as a significant boost to the individual school,” Risager said.

The 120 schools are spread across 57 different municipalities.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Danish energy tech exports highest in Europe
National
Denmark’s biggest food waste initiative grows to 800 strong
Business
Nordea threatens to leave Sweden for Denmark
National
Government carrot for schools who up the ante in raising grades of weak students

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved