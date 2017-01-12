Government carrot for schools who up the ante in raising grades of weak students

The government is going to offer 120 schools with high proportions of educationally-struggling pupils more money if they do something about the problem, PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen and the education minister, Merete Risager, have told media.

The so-called ‘school pool’ will be able to offer schools between 1.3 and 1.5 million kroner per year if they can reduce the number of pupils who score less than grade 4 in Danish and mathematics.