Government cracking down on Blackstone types

New agreement seeks to significantly limit short-term housing speculators

No more jacking up rnt by 1,000 percent (photo: Pixabay)
January 31st, 2020 10:40 am| by Christian W

Private equity firm Blackstone has been in the news in recent years for its practice of acquiring thousands of affordable residences to renovate and then considerably jacking up rental prices immediately afterwards.

In fact, the company’s blemished reputation led it to changing the name of its management company in Denmark to Kereby.

Well, the government has made some changes as well.

Beat it, Blackstone
Yesterday it secured a law that aims to drastically curb short-term housing speculators from acquiring affordable housing.

The deal, see details in the fact box below, was reached in collaboration with Dansk Folkeparti, Enhedslisten, Socialistisk Folkeparti and Alternativet.

Key points:


Halting speculation: companies cannot increase rent in a newly-purchased building that it has renovated for the first five years.

Green incentive: the five-year waiting period mentioned above will be voided if a company’s renovation leads to the energy class of a building being increased by at least three levels or is improved energy-wise by a minimum of 3,000 kroner per sqm.

Renting caps: It will not be possible to increase rent significantly above the value of the premises (in practice, 10 percent above the value).

Green energy demands: renovations according to housing regulation law 5 paragraph 2 can only be undertaken if a building has been brought up to energy class C or if the building’s energy class has been increased by at least two levels.

Banning ’moving money’: in future, it will be illegal for renters to offer tenants money to leave their places of rent.

Rent control boards: a number of initiatives that aim to strengthen rent control boards and increase transparency

Inspections: in order to counteract false modernisations, in which landlords replace newer installations in order to live up to renovation payment demands, the rent control board must inspect it before it has been approved as having been modernised.

