Private equity firm Blackstone has been in the news in recent years for its practice of acquiring thousands of affordable residences to renovate and then considerably jacking up rental prices immediately afterwards.

In fact, the company’s blemished reputation led it to changing the name of its management company in Denmark to Kereby.

Well, the government has made some changes as well.

Beat it, Blackstone

Yesterday it secured a law that aims to drastically curb short-term housing speculators from acquiring affordable housing.

The deal, see details in the fact box below, was reached in collaboration with Dansk Folkeparti, Enhedslisten, Socialistisk Folkeparti and Alternativet.