Government extends temporary grant to poor families

The Employment Ministry has revealed that a temporary tax-free grant for struggling families has been agreed upon in co-operation with fellow red bloc parties Socialistisk Folkparti, Enhedslisten and Radikale.

The move was in response to the previous government’s ‘kontanthjælp’ benefit ceiling cap, which the ministry contends has put thousands of struggling Danish families in an even more precarious position.

“It’s good we will help the children’s families, particularly single-parent providers, who are under duress from the low benefits,” said the employment minister, Peter Hummelgaard.

Commission to recommend changes

The agreement means 250 million kroner has been set aside for the families. The grant will ensure struggling families will have an additional 550-700 kroner per child every month – depending on the circumstances.

It is estimated the grant with assist about 27,900 children from 14,300 families.

But the temporary grant is stitched together so that you can’t be paid more than you could before the previous government ushered in the ‘kontanthjælp’ benefit ceiling cap and integration benefit. Parents still need an incentive to work, contended the minister.

“However you look at it, it’s best for the kids that Mum and Dad work. So a central focus of the government is to use the current good times to get everyone in work or into an education,” said Hummelgaard, who also revealed that a grant commission would be established to recommend new, better-balanced legislation for the area.