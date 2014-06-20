The tax minister, Karsten Lauritzen, has revealed the government intends to massively overhaul the tax authority SKAT over the next decade.

As part of the ‘Et nyt skattevæsen’ (‘A new tax authority’) plans, billions of kroners will be set aside for around 2,000 new employees by 2020 and a new IT infrastructure.

“The current tax authority is built to handle tasks as they appeared before the millennium,” said Lauritzen.