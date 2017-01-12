 Government gives local police a significant boost  – The Post

Government gives local police a significant boost 

New proposal includes 14 initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between officer and citizen

Closer to the citizens (photo: Justice Ministry)
October 8th, 2018 5:12 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

In the wake of the gang shootings that have gripped Copenhagen in recent weeks, the government has unveiled a new proposal that aims to ensure a stronger and more visible local police force. 

The proposal, ‘Closeness and Safety’, includes 14 initiatives such as more mobile police stations, more focus on response times and better service for the 112 and 114 hotlines. 

“The authorities have drifted too far from the citizens in recent years, including our police. That’s a trend we need to see halted as our police must be present all across the country,” said the justice minister, Søren Pape Poulsen. 

“We significantly boost the local police with 150 officers and ensure that all police districts have a mobile police station so they can foster security and visibility in all corners of Denmark. It’s important to me that the police are present in sparsely-populated areas and that it is the police that come to the citizens and not the other way around.” 

READ MORE: Police introduce visitation zone in inner Nørrebro after yet another shooting

Order an officer 
Poulsen contends that protecting against terrorism and guarding borders has impacted the police as a close and service-orientated authority. 

One of the other initiatives included in the proposal is allowing citizens to ‘order a police officer’ to learn more about how to prevent burglaries and safe behaviour online. 

Read the entire proposal here (in Danish).

The 14 initiatives: 


Strengthening local police work 

More mobile police stations 

Safety follow-ups 

Order an officer 

Goal-orientated safety patrols 

More focus on response times 

More service part of police education 

Evaluation of experiences with district councils 

More citizen counsellors  

Better help for victims 

Better service on 112 and 114 hotlines 

Better online service and accessibility 

Focus on correct registration of citizen enquiries 

Ongoing and systematic follow-ups of complaints

Related News



Latest News

National
Danish Invictus Team all packed for Australia
National
Government gives local police a significant boost 
News
Towers advance to Mermaid Bowl 30
Business
SAS opens 17 new routes from Scandinavia 

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved