 Government green lights delivery robots – The Post

Government green lights delivery robots

Self-driving robots hitting Danish streets as part of trial

So … no tip required then ? (photo: Starship Robots)
October 16th, 2018 9:56 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The government has teamed up with Dansk Folkeparti to approve a new trial project involving self-driving delivery robots.

The robots, which can move along at up to 6 km/h, could in future deliver food, medicines and groceries right to the consumer’s doorstep.

“The market and the technology is ready so that we can try out small self-driving delivery units in Denmark in a way that is responsible from a safety standpoint,” said the transport minister Ole Birk Olesen.

Olesen went on to say that the robots could eventually replace vans driving in the city, making deliveries more affordable, reducing traffic, noise and pollution.

READ MORE: Danish robots to fill gaps in US workforce

Optimus prime rib pizza
Currently, the Transport Ministry is investigating the framework for the trial period, including accident liability regulations and rules for the weight and speed limits of the robots.

Self-driving robots are not uncommon anymore, particularly in the US and Europe, where there are many examples scooting about the streets.

In Germany and the Netherlands, for instance, a small share of take-out deliveries are handled by this kind of robot from the company Starship Robots.

Related News



Latest News

International
Denmark to co-host new climate commission
National
Several new radar speed traps vandalised in Denmark
Arctic
Polar bear attacks helicopter in Greenland
News
Science News in Brief: DTU moves up in innovation rankings

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved