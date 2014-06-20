Yesterday, Denmark’s fifth national park was approved by the environment and food minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, and the government.

Nationalpark Kongernes Nordsjælland in north Zealand has been almost 13 years in the making and is expected to be officially ready sometime during 2018.

“The national parks are a good initiative that promotes the Danes becoming more aware of the natural pearls we have and visit them,” said Larsen.