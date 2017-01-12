Government guarantees student housing in Copenhagen … at some point  

Finding housing as a student in Copenhagen has long been among the key problems facing the Danish capital. But perhaps things will get a little easier in the future and the aspiring youngsters can focus on studies rather than where they might sleep at night.

The government has revealed that it wants to guarantee students housing in Copenhagen – as is currently the case in other cities like Aarhus, Odense and Aalborg.

“We are going to look into whether we can provide students with a guarantee that they can live temporarily on camping sites, in hostels, shantytowns or other places,” Henrik Møller, Socialdemokratiet’s spokesperson for housing issues, told DR Nyheder.

“There is no doubt that this is not a new problem. Every year we see that students are in need of a roof over their heads.”

Might take a while

Møller said that he hoped the government could land a deal with the municipalities in the Copenhagen area, as well as with the actors on the housing rental market, but it might take some time to set up. Getting it done by the time classes start in September was an unrealistic scenario, he contended.

Over 65,700 new students are about to embark on higher educations in September (up 1 percent compared to last year) and according to recent figures 22,000 student homes are needed nationwide – including 8,400 in Copenhagen alone.

Socialistisk Folkeparti and Enhedslisten are among the parties that support a government housing guarantee for students in the capital.