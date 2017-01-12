Danish government launches huge climate proposal

Ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and new plug-in hybrid cars by 2035
The EU Commission to show the way
No registration fee for green cars under 400,000 kroner in 2019 and 2020
Lower taxation of green company cars
Quicker charging time for low-emission cars
Better opportunities for municipalities to give parking deals for low-emission cars
Safety for parking spots for low-emission chargeable cars
Municipalities can give permission for low-emission cars to drive in bus lanes
Research into electric car interaction with the energy system
End of CO2 emissions and air pollution caused by buses in the cities from 2030
Petrol and diesel out of taxi industry by 2030
Benefits for green taxis
All new asphalt on state roads to be climate-friendly
More bio-fuel in petrol and diesel
Better biogas plants
Clean air in the big cities – tougher environmental zones
Higher scrapping premiums on old diesel cars
End of NOx trucking cheats
More environmentally-friendly cruise ship tourism in the Baltic Sea
Surveillance of sulphur emissions in Danish waters
Less ammonia emissions from the agriculture sector
Air and climate-friendly tech in pig farms
Better climate research
Promotion of precision agriculture
Land distribution fund focusing on environment, climate and nature
Partnerships with the business sector
Scrapping of old wood-burning stoves upon housing ownership change
Scrap premiums for old wood-burning stoves
Tighter demands for harmful gases in cooling installations
Strategy for the development of the gas system
Campaign involving climate labels
Climate activities for the Danes
Research efforts for CO2 – collecting and storage
Using CO2 – using for the climate effort
Analysis for better CO2 reports
Cancelling out CO2 – quotas
More money for the climate 2026-2030
Ongoing follow-ups on the initiatives