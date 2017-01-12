 Danish government launches huge climate proposal – The Post

Danish government launches huge climate proposal

More stringent environmental zones, banning new diesel and petrol cars by 2030, cheaper electric cars and lower ammonia emissions among the 38 initiatives

’Together for a greener future’ was revealed today by PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen and co (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
October 9th, 2018 11:58 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The government took a hard look at the climate challenge currently facing the world today by ushering in a new climate proposal that includes a number of initiatives aimed at making Denmark climate-neutral by 2050.

The strategy, ‘Sammen om en grønnere fremtid’ (together for a greener future), contains 38 points such as cleaner air in big cities, banning old diesel cars, cheaper electric cars, more environmentally-friendly cruise ships and better climate research.

“Denmark needs to maintain its position as a green pioneer. By setting new standards for climate and environment we will inspire others to act and influence the development in Europe and beyond,” said the energy and climate minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt.

Read more about the 38 initiatives of the proposal here (in Danish).

The 38 initiatives:


Ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and new plug-in hybrid cars by 2035

The EU Commission to show the way

No registration fee for green cars under 400,000 kroner in 2019 and 2020

Lower taxation of green company cars

Quicker charging time for low-emission cars

Better opportunities for municipalities to give parking deals for low-emission cars

Safety for parking spots for low-emission chargeable cars

Municipalities can give permission for low-emission cars to drive in bus lanes

Research into electric car interaction with the energy system

End of CO2 emissions and air pollution caused by buses in the cities from 2030

Petrol and diesel out of taxi industry by 2030

Benefits for green taxis

All new asphalt on state roads to be climate-friendly

More bio-fuel in petrol and diesel

Better biogas plants

Clean air in the big cities – tougher environmental zones

Higher scrapping premiums on old diesel cars

End of NOx trucking cheats

More environmentally-friendly cruise ship tourism in the Baltic Sea

Surveillance of sulphur emissions in Danish waters

Less ammonia emissions from the agriculture sector

Air and climate-friendly tech in pig farms

Better climate research

Promotion of precision agriculture

Land distribution fund focusing on environment, climate and nature

Partnerships with the business sector

Scrapping of old wood-burning stoves upon housing ownership change

Scrap premiums for old wood-burning stoves

Tighter demands for harmful gases in cooling installations

Strategy for the development of the gas system

Campaign involving climate labels

Climate activities for the Danes

Research efforts for CO2 – collecting and storage

Using CO2 – using for the climate effort

Analysis for better CO2 reports

Cancelling out CO2 – quotas

More money for the climate 2026-2030

Ongoing follow-ups on the initiatives

Related News



Latest News

Culture
A bug by the name of Pauline who walked with dinosaurs
International
International News in Brief: International police hunt launched to track down Danish-based employee
News
Science News in Brief: Museum appeals to volunteers to help document butterflies
National
Danish government launches huge climate proposal

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved