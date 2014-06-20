In the wake of some high-profile cases involving the illegal use of mobile phones in prisons, the government wants to look into the possibility of blocking or jamming signals in prisons and secured institutions.

The initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the illegal use of cell phones among inmates, and the new jamming concept is based on a report from an expert panel set up by the justice minister, Søren Pind, in March.

“People held in remand and sentenced criminals must not have access to mobile phones in prison,” said Pind.