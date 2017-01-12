Government maps out second ‘wolf zone’ on heels of livestock attacks

The environment minister, Lea Wermelin, has revealed that Denmark now has its second and most comprehensive ‘wolf zone’ yet.

Within a 570 sq-km area, about the size of Bornholm southwest of Silkeborg in Jutland, farmers can now apply for a grant to erect wolf-proof fences to protect their livestock, while the ministry has also ushered in a pilot project involving guard dogs.

“Wolves are a problem for farmers with free-range livestock in mid and west Jutland. I will do what I can to help the frustrated farmers who see their livestock killed by the wolves,” said Wermelin.

Pack an electric punch

Aside from establishing the second ‘wolf zone’, Wermelin also increased the wolf-proof fence grant from 80 to 100 percent. Denmark’s first ‘wolf zone’ in Denmark is a 330 sq-km area southwest of Holstebro.

The wolf-proof fences are electrified – with at least 4,500 volts – and are erected 20 cm off the ground and reach up to at least 110 cm above ground. Currently, there is 36 km of wolf-proof fence in Denmark.

A prerequisite for state compensation following repeated attacks on livestock is that farmers can document that they have tried to protect their animals from the wolves.

Moreover, a new pilot project is on the way involving using certified Pyrenean Mountain Dogs to ward off prowling wolves in three areas of Denmark. In Germany, no sheep farmers have lost livestock to wolves since the dogs were employed.

Boar on beaches

In other nature news, the emergency response service Beredskabsstyrelsen has responded to yet another dead wild boar that has washed up on Danish shores in recent weeks.

The boar, found on a beach near Voderup Klint on Monday, is the ninth dead wild boar to wash up in Denmark since October 20.

The EU has approved that Denmark can destroy the dead boars without closer inspection as they can carry disease capable of threatening the Danish pork industry.

The Danish government recently erected a fence at the German border to keep out wild boar.