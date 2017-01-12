 Government passes stricter family reunification laws – The Post

Government passes stricter family reunification laws

Application will be denied if applicant lives in vulnerable ‘ghetto’ areas

It’s all signed off now (photo: Max Pixel)
February 8th, 2018 10:33 am| by Christian W
The government has teamed up with Dansk Folkeparti and Socialdemokratiet to produce a more stringent law for family reunification applicants.

As conveyed in the government law proposal from last month, applicants will be required to fulfil four out of the six new criteria for integration, thus replacing the ‘Tilknytningskravet’ criteria formula, which has long been a scourge of Danes living abroad who wish to bring their foreign spouses back home to Denmark.

“I think we’ve entered into a good agreement that will better welcome those who can contribute when they arrive,” said the immigration and integration minister, Inger Støjberg.

“With the new tougher rules, we ensure that Danes living abroad will have better opportunities to bring their spouses home, but we also make sure that foreign spouses don’t end up staying at home in vulnerable areas. They need to be able to take an active part in Danish society from the start.”

Read the entire law text here (in Danish)

The new criteria


  1. In order to seek reunification, you have to pass Danish at level 3 (this is compulsory)
  2. In order to seek reunification, you must either have been employed or self-employed for at least five years in Denmark
  3. In order to seek reunification, you have to have had at least five years of education in Denmark
  4. In order to come to Denmark, you have to speak reasonable English or pass Danish at level 1
  5. In order to come to Denmark, you have to have been in full-time employment or self-employed for three out of the last five years.
  6. In order to come to Denmark, you have to have been in education for at least one year at a level comparable to a Danish higher education or Danish trade school education

