Over 150 people were present yesterday as the Foreign Ministry unveiled its future plans for the Danish-Arab Partnership Programme (DAPP)

The foreign minister, Kristian Jensen, presented a vision for DAPP that focused heavily on partnerships, good governance and economic growth – particularly for the young people in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

“My meetings in the region bears witness to conflicts and contrasts, but also opportunities, and we have an ambition for Denmark to have a presence in those nations where we can make a significant difference,” said Jensen.