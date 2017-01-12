 Government rolls out strategy for organics – The Post

Government rolls out strategy for organics

A billion kroner earmarked for new growth plan

Increasingly popular … and funded (photo: Økologisk Landsforening)
April 13th, 2018 11:34 am| by Christian W
The government has teamed up with Dansk Folkeparti (DF) on a new plan for the organic industry that sets aside a billion kroner for future growth potential.

The strategy includes 39 initiatives that will aim to consolidate Denmark’s position as one of the top countries in the world for organic produce.

“Organics is really on the move and never before has organic produce taken up so much space in Danish refrigerators and on dinner plates. And never before has the interest in making the transition to organics been bigger for Danish farmers,” said Esben Lunde Larsen, the food minister.

“Over the past two years, the government has provided economic support on a daily basis for an area the equivalent of 150 football fields to be changed from conventional farming land to organic.”

READ MORE: Denmark leads the way in organic food wares

Booming industry
The billion kroner will help farmers make the transition to organic farming for 33,600 hectares of land annually from 2018-19.

The five key aspects of the strategy are: investment in Danish organics, more nature on organic fields and a better climate, circular economy, making it easier to work with organics, and organic growth markets.

Read the entire growth plan here (in Danish).

