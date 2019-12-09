Government secures “world’s most ambitious” climate law

Over the weekend, the government ushered through a new climate law that was approved by the vast majority of Parliament (only Liberal Alliance and Nye Borgerlige didn’t sign on).

The cornerstone of the agreement charges Denmark to reduce greenhouse emissions by 70 percent by 2030 (compared to 1999 levels).

“We have a binding climate law that is one of the world’s most ambitious,” said climate minister Dan Jørgensen.

“I see the law as a deciding turn in the climate battle – and a fantastic start for the coming negotiations about a climate plan where ambitious goals are to be translated into specific green policy.”

Spring cleaning

Jørgensen underlined that there would be annual follow-ups in order to ensure that the process is on the right track, including a milestone for 2025.

The law is expected to be approved by Parliament before Christmas and specific actions plans are to be agreed upon sometime in the spring of 2020.