Government secures “world’s most ambitious” climate law

Denmark to reduce greenhouse emissions by 70 percent by 2030

An accord has been reached! (photo: Twitter/Dan Jørgensen)
December 9th, 2019 11:04 am| by Christian W

Over the weekend, the government ushered through a new climate law that was approved by the vast majority of Parliament (only Liberal Alliance and Nye Borgerlige didn’t sign on).

The cornerstone of the agreement charges Denmark to reduce greenhouse emissions by 70 percent by 2030 (compared to 1999 levels).

“We have a binding climate law that is one of the world’s most ambitious,” said climate minister Dan Jørgensen.

“I see the law as a deciding turn in the climate battle – and a fantastic start for the coming negotiations about a climate plan where ambitious goals are to be translated into specific green policy.”

Spring cleaning
Jørgensen underlined that there would be annual follow-ups in order to ensure that the process is on the right track, including a milestone for 2025.

The law is expected to be approved by Parliament before Christmas and specific actions plans are to be agreed upon sometime in the spring of 2020.

Key points of the climate law:


– Denmark to reduce greenhouse emissions by 70 percent by 2030

– Milestones for 2025 are to be established (a central demand from several parties during negotiations)

– The 2025 milestones are to be proposed by the climate council Klimarådet in connection with the climate action plan that Parliament is to approve this coming spring

– Annual follow-ups are to be ushered in to ensure that plans are on track and that governments are pushing the required policies

– The law includes a principle that goals lower than what has already been achieved cannot be set

– Reductions of greenhouse gases must occur on Danish soil. That prevents parties from obtaining CO2 quotas as a way to reach the goal

– Should the government find itself a few percentage points shy of reaching the 70 percent target as 2030 draws near, a last ’escape clause’ has been added. That will allow the parties to meet again and try to find other solutions

