Government teams up with DF for 2018 budget plan

More funds for health and elderly … and getting tougher on crime and immigrants

Here’s the plan Stan (photo: Regeringen.dk)
December 11th, 2017 10:30 am| by Christian W
The government has revealed it has linked up with Dansk Folkeparti to present its 2018 Budget Agreement.

Among the key points in the agreement are 4.7 billion kroner for better health and elderly care over the next three years, an increase in police officers (including the reintroduction of police on horseback), tougher punishments for crime and better infrastructure.

“We’ve produced a really good budget agreement with Dansk Folkeparti,” said the finance minister, Kristian Jensen.

“We’ll lift our health sector by 2 billion kroner and elderly care by 2.7 billion kroner in 2018-21 to ensure a better and more worthy treatment. And we’re increasing the number of officers to fight crime and terror more consistently and effectively.”

Harder on immigration
Other measures included strengthened border controls, scrapping taxation on free telephones and a permanent housing job scheme.

On the immigration side of things, the government wants to step up efforts to withdraw time-limited asylum permits, get tougher on cheats, focus more on returning failed asylum-seekers to their homelands, better and more effective deportation, and the expulsion of criminal foreigners – to mention a few points.

See the complete overview of the 2018 Budget Agreement here (in Danish).

