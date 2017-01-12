 Government tightening rules on workplace sexual harassment and raising compensation payments – The Post

Government tightening rules on workplace sexual harassment and raising compensation payments

Minister wants the wording of the legislation to be clearer

The government wants sexual harassment to take the first exit out of here (photo: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images)
September 7th, 2018 8:00 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The government is preparing a new bill that will raise the average amount of compensation paid out in workplace sexual harassment cases by around 30 percent, as well as ironing out some of the rules.

“There are too many different types of sexual harassment, so we want to make it easier to understand the law and help those who may suffer sexual harassment,” Troels Lund Poulsen, the minister for employment, explained to Politiken.

The bill reflects the government’s desire to discourage lewd conversation and activity. It is a fact that male-dominated workplaces can be difficult for women, but the environment and ‘lad culture’ should not be considered an excuse for sexual harassment in future judgments.

Not what I meant when I said “Say Cheese”
Presently, one half of all complaints are rejected, while a further third result in the dismissal of a worker in a supervisory role.

Two recent examples of cases that were thrown out were: a ‘manager’ popping out his penis while a female colleague was taking a photo, and police officers watching pornography on their phones in the company of a female colleague.

The average amount paid out will be raised from 25,000 to 33,000 under the terms of the new bill, which has the support of Dansk Folkeparti and Socialdemokratiet, although the latter would like to see the amount raised further.

 

 

Related News



Latest News

News
Women’s national football side get worst possible 2019 WC draw
International
Sharp price jump in pollution permits after EU reform of carbon trading scheme
Business
Business News in Brief: Danske Bank shares take a hit as laundered sum multiplies
News
No more futsal ‘bale’ outs: Denmark to field full-strength team against Wales

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved