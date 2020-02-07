Government to cut hundreds of state police jobs

The PM, Mette Frederiksen, has announced a government plan to streamline the state police.

As part of the strategy, 660 positions will be moved from the state police to individual police districts and 240 full-time employees will be laid off.

In total, 900 employees will leave the state police force.

New local stations

The transferred staff will relocate to 20 new local police stations – ten on each side of the Greater Belt Bridge.

Currently, the state police has 2,048 employees – 618 police officers and around 1,400 civilians who work with everything from law to HR.

The police school also has 300 employees, but they will not be affected by the new measures.