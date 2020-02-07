 Government to cut hundreds of state police jobs - The Post

Government to cut hundreds of state police jobs

In total, 900 employees will be cut or relocated to local districts

Where to next, he pondered (Photo: Heb)
February 7th, 2020 6:33 am| by Roselyne Min

The PM, Mette Frederiksen, has announced a government plan to streamline the state police.

As part of the strategy, 660 positions will be moved from the state police to individual police districts and 240 full-time employees will be laid off.

In total, 900 employees will leave the state police force.

READ ALSO: Police foil terror plot in Denmark

New local stations
The transferred staff will relocate to 20 new local police stations – ten on each side of the Greater Belt Bridge.

Currently, the state police has 2,048 employees – 618 police officers and around 1,400 civilians who work with everything from law to HR.

The police school also has 300 employees, but they will not be affected by the new measures.

Related News



Latest News

National
Government to cut hundreds of state police jobs
International
Danish shipping laments piracy spike in west Africa
National
Supermarkets hesitant about banning sales of energy drinks to youths
Business
Lego bricks to become green by 2030

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved