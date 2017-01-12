Government to help Danes eat more sustainably

A recent YouGov survey reveals that 75 percent of Danes want to purchase organic food at the supermarket.

But the same survey also revealed that over half of the respondents felt they didn’t know enough to make sustainable choices when they were loading up their carts.

The government now wants to give them a helping hand.

“This is a challenge we must rise to in order to meet our 70 percent CO2 reduction goal by 2030,” said the food minister, Mogens Jensen.

“We politicians must ensure that the Danish will to eat more sustainably is followed up by better information regarding climate-friendly food and meals. This is a task I will assume as food minister.”

Hurdles to change

The Fødevarestyrelsen food authority is already working on an information campaign that will help the Danes eat more sustainably.

The news comes as the 2019 World Food Summit opens in Copenhagen today, with high-profile participants attending from more than 30 countries.

The summit will see ministers, officials, companies, experts and NGOs discuss what changes need to be made to global food production to reduce its impact on the climate. One of the key issues will be barriers that consumers face when choosing goods and changing habits.