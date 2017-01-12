 Government to help Danes eat more sustainably – The Post

Government to help Danes eat more sustainably

Danes want to buy organic food, but they lack the knowledge to do so

Yes it looks fresh, but is it organic? (photo: Pixabay)
August 29th, 2019 7:00 pm| by Christian W

A recent YouGov survey reveals that 75 percent of Danes want to purchase organic food at the supermarket.

But the same survey also revealed that over half of the respondents felt they didn’t know enough to make sustainable choices when they were loading up their carts.

The government now wants to give them a helping hand.

“This is a challenge we must rise to in order to meet our 70 percent CO2 reduction goal by 2030,” said the food minister, Mogens Jensen.

“We politicians must ensure that the Danish will to eat more sustainably is followed up by better information regarding climate-friendly food and meals. This is a task I will assume as food minister.”

READ ALSO: Over a tenth of Danish agricultural land now organic 

Hurdles to change
The Fødevarestyrelsen food authority is already working on an information campaign that will help the Danes eat more sustainably.

The news comes as the 2019 World Food Summit opens in Copenhagen today, with high-profile participants attending from more than 30 countries.

The summit will see ministers, officials, companies, experts and NGOs discuss what changes need to be made to global food production to reduce its impact on the climate. One of the key issues will be barriers that consumers face when choosing goods and changing habits.

Related News



Latest News

National
Government to help Danes eat more sustainably
International
Danish F-16s to be redeployed to the Baltics
Business
Danish Round-Up: Minister wants to raise maximum sentence for dangerous driving
News
UPDATE – Summer of Sum: Denmark international lands Nice move

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved