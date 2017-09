The discovery of microplastics in the Copenhagen area earlier this week spurs food minister into action

There will be no resting on any laurels by the government following revelations this week that samples of drinking water in parts of Denmark showed traces of microplastics. The environment and food minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, has launched an investigation into the issue in order to obtain a precise measurement of the amount of microplastics in the water.



“We need to clear up whether microplastics exist in Danish drinking water and unfortunately we don’t know that much about microplastics,” said Larsen.

“Researchers agree that there isn’t really an accurate measuring method as of yet, so we have supported the development of a reliable method. I expect it to be ready for use within a few short months, and I will ask the Environmental Protection Agency to measure microplastics in the drinking water as soon as possible.”

European effort

Larsen went on to say that the results of the measurements, which are expected to be revealed at the beginning of 2018, will be incorporated into a future Danish action plan regarding plastics.

The results and experiences will also be shared with the rest of the EU community in a bid to aid a European plastic strategy.