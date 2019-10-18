 Government turns to more surveillance in new security proposal – The Post

Government turns to more surveillance in new security proposal

Allied parties up in arms over plans to add 300 cameras nationwide

More of these bad boys going up soon (photo: Pixabay)
October 9th, 2019 9:15 am| by Christian W

When the PM, Mette Frederiksen, discloses the government’s new security proposal today, one of the key elements will be a significant increase in surveillance around the country.

The news comes following a spate of bombings in Copenhagen over the past year, including attacks on public buildings in Nørrebro and Nordhavn.

“We are going pretty far now with a massive expansion of surveillance, because it has proven to be a very effective tool,” Frederiksen told Berlingske newspaper.

READ ALSO: Bombing related? Copenhagen police seize explosives in gang raids

Fighting fire with fire
More specifically, the proposal will allow the police and authorities more freedom to monitor the public forum through 300 new surveillance cameras nationwide. Furthermore, surveillance of public buildings will be enhanced.

The new security package also contains a proposal that would increase the punishment handed down for being in possession of explosives, boost border protection with Sweden and will expand investigation options.

In 2019 alone, there have been 13 explosions in Copenhagen, while 180 gang members have been a total of 258 years in prison for 845 crimes.

READ ALSO: Danish government wants more CCTV to tighten security following explosions

Ruffling allied feathers
While main opposition party Venstre has welcomed the PM stepping of security measures in the country, surveillance included, government support parties Radikale, Socialistisk Folkeparti and Enhedslisten are up in arms.

“I’m surprised at the government’s proposal. What happened to trust? Weren’t we supposed to rid ourselves of all that surveillance? The situation is serious, but this is false security and it narrows the personal freedoms of the Danes,” Kristian Heegaard, Radikale’s spokesperson on judicial issues, told DR Nyheder.

