Contact us Advertise with us

Government unveils new 2025 economic strategy

Small changes now can lead to great improvement later, said PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen

Rough times ahead? (photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen) Rough times ahead? (photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen)
August 30th, 2016 1:30 pm| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish prime minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has revealed the government’s new economic strategy looking ahead towards 2025.

The proposal, ‘Helhedsplan – for et stærkere Danmark’ (Master plan – for a stronger Denmark’), contains seven key areas including welfare, labour, competitiveness, refugees and education.

“The government’s plan reflects that we are adjusting numerous things simultaneously,” said Rasmussen during a press conference.



“When we act in time, then we can yield great improvements by implementing gentle change. We must show due diligence today in order to avoid tough reforms tomorrow.”

Read the entire plan here (in Danish).

The seven central parts of the 2025 plan:


1. It must pay to work

Among the steps that the government wants to take in order to increase the incentive for working includes reducing the top tax for incomes under 1 million kroner, promising higher wages for the long-term unemployed who return to work, and introducing tax-free working conditions for the homeless

2. Competitive conditions for companies

In order to improve the competitiveness of Danish companies, the government proposes setting up tax breaks for new entrepreneurs, deductions for investors, a strategy for shared economies, more affordable electricity, water and heating, axing the PSO tax, setting aside an additional 27 billion kroner for infrastructure investment and more tax deductions for investments into research and development

3. Better welfare and security

To boost Denmark’s welfare model and security, the plan suggests a welfare pool of 1 billion kroner, a national security pool of 800 million kroner, a competency pool of 1 billion kroner, renewing the public sector, increasing the framework for public investments and adding another six months onto the retirement age

4. Better education and a more robust SU system

The education arena will be given a lift by establishing a pool to lift the competencies of the Danes, overhauling the educational support model, having 8-10 thousand internship placements and better organising the future make-up of university educations

5. Better control of the refugee flow

In order to better handle the continuing flow of refugees who come to Denmark’s border, the proposal suggests an initiative in order to reject asylum-seekers at the Danish borders, stepping up integration efforts in rural areas and a more stringent policy regarding to sending back/repatriation and the granting of permanent residences

6. Better savings for a secure old age

To help the Danish elderly better enjoy their golden years, the strategy aims to make pension savings obligatory, set up a pension bonus and extra job deductions for people who save for their retirement and offer a better incentive for pension savings

7. Reserves for the security of Danes

The government wants to set aside 24 billion kroner to balance the current faulty real estate evaluation process when it is amended in the future and untold number of Danes will be getting money back from paying too much in housing taxes. Another 13.5 billion kroner has been set aside for the nation to handle unforeseen challenges that could take place in the future

Related Posts


Latest News

Rocks being thrown from motorway bridges are continuing to haunt Danish drivers (photo: Whatlep)
Another vehicle hit by a stone tossed from an overpass in Denmark
Rough times ahead? (photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen)
Government unveils new 2025 economic strategy
Solbrud will be bringing their music to an unusual venue tonight (photo: Solbrud Bandcamp)
Danish priest unhappy with black metal concert being held in church
The zika virus is spreading with great haste (photo: DTU)
DTU spinout to help battle zika virus
It could be so beautiful (photo: Christian Wienberg & Julius Varlid Bech)
House of Cards … in Copenhagen?
Extinguishing tobacco investment (photo: iStock)
Mayor looking to end Copenhagen tobacco investments

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved