 Government wants Danes to work more – The Post
7442

Government wants Danes to work more

Danes spend the fourth-least number of hours at work out of the 35 OECD nations

9 to 5 … not a way to make a living in Denmark (photo: 9to5)
February 2nd, 2017 12:38 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Pointing to the low number of hours Danes work on average during their lifetimes compared to other nations in Europe, the government has called for Danes to spend more time in the job market.

The employment minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, highlighted that, on average, Danes work 3.7 years less than the Swedes over the course of their working lives and 2.3 years less than the OECD average.



“When Danes, over a whole working life, work less than most OECD nations, then to me it confirms that we still have structural challenges in the Danish labour market,” said Poulsen.

“For instance, if we had the same job frequencies and working time as in Sweden, it would equate to us having 270,000 more full-time workers in Denmark.”

READ MORE: Denmark has the happiest workforce in the world

300 hours under average
Poulsen contends that the Danish labour market needs to perform better in the future in order to sustain the nation’s welfare model.

New OECD figures reveal that Danes work the fourth-least out of the 35 OECD nations in terms of average hours spent at work annually.

On average, Danes work 1,457 hours per year, while the OECD average is 1,766 hours. Only the people of Norway, the Netherlands and Germany work less than the Danes.

It’s probably one of the reasons why Denmark has the happiest workforce in the world.

Related News


Latest News

Concerts
Vinterjazz 2017: Cold weather, hot music!
InOut
Venus de Milo was ‘armless; this one is a sadomasochistic minx
Denmark
Oh deer! Record-sized herd of red deer roaming Danish field
News
DBU wants more home-grown talents in the Superliga

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved