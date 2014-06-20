Government wants Danes to work more

Pointing to the low number of hours Danes work on average during their lifetimes compared to other nations in Europe, the government has called for Danes to spend more time in the job market.

The employment minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, highlighted that, on average, Danes work 3.7 years less than the Swedes over the course of their working lives and 2.3 years less than the OECD average.