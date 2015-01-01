 Government wants higher speed limits for lorries – The Post

Government wants higher speed limits for lorries

Despite safety and environmental considerations, the government and Dansk Folkepart would like to see lorries being able to go faster on motorways

The government wants lorries to keep on truckin’ at even higher speeds (photo: Lav Ulv/Flickr)
March 14th, 2019 9:30 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Later today a proposal from the transport minister, Ole Birk Olesen, goes before Parliament that would allow lorries to go 80 km per hour on roads outside built-up areas and on motorways. That is an increase of 10 km per hour on the current limit.

Dansk Folkeparti has said that it backs the idea.

Faster and cheaper
Supporters of the proposal argue that it would aid growth because it would cut transport times.

READ ALSO: Danish government to raise speed limits following trial

However, a number of organisations are critical – amongst them are the police, the traffic safety body Rådet for Sikker Trafik and the Technical University of Denmark’s transport department.

Although it may be that increased speed could lead to fewer hazardous overtaking manoeuvres, there may still be an overall negative effect on traffic.

Keep to present limits
“It is a problem when you increase speed. It is the major factor when it comes to accidents,” Mogens Kjærgaard Møller, the head of the traffic safety body, told DR Nyheder.

“If you allow a large, heavy vehicle such as a lorry to speed up over a number of stretches of road, the risk of accidents is of course greater. That’s obvious,” he added.

The Vejdirektoratet road authority has estimated there could be a potential economic gain of around 560 million kroner annually, but the road safety organisation points out that there are costs involved with increased numbers of accidents resulting in injury or death.

Related News



Latest News

National
Exotic shark a ‘first’ in Danish waters
Business
International News in Brief: Nordic resistance to digital tax for tech giants
News
Sports News in Brief: FCM beat Man United to continue amazing UEFA Youth League run
Culture
Ghita Nørby’s bad day: true colours or off-colour?

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved