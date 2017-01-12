 Government wants to encourage more recycling in the building trade – The Post

Government wants to encourage more recycling in the building trade

Bricks, roof tiles and other building materials could be recycled much more than they are today

The minister would like to see another brick being used in another wall (photo: pixabay/bernswaelz)
September 6th, 2018 12:19 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The traditional Yorkshire saying “Where there’s muck there’s brass” is as apposite today as it was when it was coined – especially with the spotlight firmly focused on recycling.

As part of its ‘circular economy’ initiatives towards a greener and more sustainable Denmark, the business minister, Rasmus Jarlov, has indicated that when it comes to building for the state, environmentally-friendly companies will be given priority, reports DR Nyheder.

A load of old rubbish
Every year, the building trade generates around 4.1 million tonnes of waste material – or one-third of all the rubbish generated in Denmark. At the moment around 80 percent of this builder’s waste is reused, but it is crushed and used as road fill.

READ ALSO: Five tower blocks to be demolished in Brøndby

“We think the state should take the lead when it comes to more sustainable building. We’d like to be able to choose the companies that use materials that are not hazardous to the environment and use materials that can easily be recycled,” said Jarlov.

A competitive edge
In practice, this would mean that when it came to awarding contracts, the state would consider more than just the price of the building.

“Today, the state looks solely at what it costs to build a new building. In future, we will also calculate in the costs for reusing the materials that go into the building. That will give the companies that are good at recycling a competitive edge,” Jarlov explained.

The government is setting aside 116 million kroner over the next four years for initiatives designed to move the circular economy forward.

Some of this money will go to making firms better at recycling and reusing materials that would otherwise end up as rubbish, and there will also be money for companies that design materials so that they can be recycled again and again.

Related News



Latest News

News
Fish oil during the last trimester increases children’s weight, claims study
Denmark
Government wants to encourage more recycling in the building trade
International
Denmark good for families and working, but less so for social life
National
Government wants to slash railway budget – again

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved