Government wants women in Danish special forces

Gender equality in the military could very well extend to include Danish special forces in the near future, according to the defence minister, Claus Hjort Frederiksen.

Frederiksen has proposed that a special department be set up to prepare women to join the three elite groups: Jaeger Corps, Frogman Corps and the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol.

Several women have tried to qualify for the three elite units over the years, but none have made it past the rigorous training program thus far.

About 7 percent of all employees in Danish Defence are women and Frederiksen wants that share to also increase.

Should the defence minister retain his position following the upcoming general elections, the initiative will be ushered in sometime next year.

READ MORE: Denmark eyes air force presence in Greenland as Russia expands in Arctic

F35 makes its debut

Denmark is due to replace its fleet of ageing F16 fighters with 27 new F35s starting in 2023, and yesterday the replacement type landed in Denmark for the first time.

Two F35s from the Norwegian Air Force landed at Flyvestation Skrydstrup in Jutland as part of a demonstration that involved flying a Danish F16 and then a F35 along two special routes over south Jutland.

One of the purposes was for local residents to hear the noise-level difference between the F16 and F35. The issue has been contentious as noise generated by the heavier F35, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, will exceed accepted noise limits for over 600 homes surrounding the airport.

Check out a video of the F35 demo below.