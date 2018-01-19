Green Card issues addressed in Copenhagen on Sunday

The Danish government continues to introduce more stringent legislation to the ever-changing landscape of the Green Card Scheme, and sometimes it can be hard to keep up.

In a bid to enlighten the public about the latest dilemmas associated with the scheme, noted immigration lawyer Aage Kramp and his colleagues at Immigrationlaw.dk will host an event on Sunday during which the most pressing problems will be identified and discussed.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held from 13:00-15:00 at Telefonfabrikken Gladsaxe Kulturhus located at Telefonvej 8 in Søborg.

Issues presented

Among the subjects that Kramp and his colleagues will address will be the recent holiday money issue and other issues associated with working too much, taxes, citizenship, extension requirement, and family-reunification for green card holders.

After the event, held in co-operation with the Telangana Association of Denmark, the floor will be open to anyone with any questions about green card issues.

The Green Card Scheme has been under duress in recent years, leading to a number of demonstrations aiming to apply pressure on the government.