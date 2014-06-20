Greenlandic fishermen arrested in connection with murdered Reykjavik woman

Two crew members of a Greenlandic fishing trawler have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Icelandic woman whose body was discovered on a beach near Reykjavik on Sunday.

The police are confident they can prove Birna Brjánsdóttir was in the same red Kia rented by the Greenlandic crew members after their boat, the Polar Nanoq, docked in Iceland.