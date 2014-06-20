Greenlandic fishermen arrested in connection with murdered Reykjavik woman

Two crew members of a Greenlandic fishing trawler have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Icelandic woman whose body was discovered on a beach near Reykjavik on Sunday.
The police are confident they can prove Birna Brjánsdóttir was in the same red Kia rented by the Greenlandic crew members after their boat, the Polar Nanoq, docked in Iceland.
Shoes found near habour
Brjánsdóttir was last seen on a surveillance camera at 05:00 on the morning of Saturday January 14 on her way home after a night out in Reykjavik.
Her shoes were found in the harbour south of the capital near the pier where the Polar Nanoq was moored. Her mobile phone was also traced to the same area.
In total, 725 volunteers searched for Brjánsdóttir, but in the end it was a police helicopter that spotted her body on the beach.
Investigation continuing
Forensic specialists are working to determine the cause of death, and police are trying to establish how the victim ended up on the beach.
The two men, aged 25 and 30, deny they have committed any crime.