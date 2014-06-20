 Greenlandic fishermen arrested in connection with murdered Reykjavik woman – The Post

Greenlandic fishermen arrested in connection with murdered Reykjavik woman

Eight-day search for missing woman involving 725 volunteers ended on Sunday after the discovery of her body

Birna Brjánsdóttir had been missing for a week (photo: Private)
January 23rd, 2017 4:00 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Two crew members of a Greenlandic fishing trawler have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Icelandic woman whose body was discovered on a beach near Reykjavik on Sunday.

The police are confident they can prove Birna Brjánsdóttir was in the same red Kia rented by the Greenlandic crew members after their boat, the Polar Nanoq, docked in Iceland.



Shoes found near habour
Brjánsdóttir was last seen on a surveillance camera at 05:00 on the morning of Saturday January 14 on her way home after a night out in Reykjavik.

Her shoes were found in the harbour south of the capital near the pier where the Polar Nanoq was moored. Her mobile phone was also traced to the same area.

In total, 725 volunteers searched for Brjánsdóttir, but in the end it was a police helicopter that spotted her body on the beach.

Investigation continuing
Forensic specialists are working to determine the cause of death, and police are trying to establish how the victim ended up on the beach.

The two men, aged 25 and 30, deny they have committed any crime.

 

 

Related News


Latest News

Culture
Olympic medallists exempt from winnings tax
Arctic
Greenlandic fishermen arrested in connection with murdered Reykjavik woman
News
Denmark the worst in Scandinavia at integrating
Local
Serial masturbator arrested on Danish commuter train

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved