Greenlight for ganja: First company approved to produce medicinal cannabis in Denmark

Following a trial of about 18 months, a Danish company has been the first enterprise to be given the green light to officially begin the production of medicinal cannabis.

Spectrum Cannabis has convinced the authorities it has been able to produce high-quality cannabis over a long period of time, and the Lægemiddelstyrelsen medicines agency has approved a production permit.

“That we have been able to reach the goal before the competition is a direct result of loads of teamwork. As it stands, we expect to be able to deliver a finished product to the pharmacies in September or October,” Morten Snede, the head of Funen-based Spectrum Cannabis, told DR Nyheder.

“We hope to bring a product to the table that is of a considerably higher quality than what we see on the market today – and at a lower price as it leads to a greater selection of products and preparation.”

Carlsberg, bacon and … cannabis

Snede said that the company has to follow the WHO’s Guidelines on Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP), which includes not using pesticides.

Eventually, Spectrum Cannabis hopes to be able to distribute its produce abroad and set the standard in Europe. To this end, the firm is looking to hire 30-40 employees over the summer in anticipation of increased production.

Danes have been able to obtain medicinal cannabis for about a year, but the cannabis has been produced abroad. Some 12 companies were granted permits to produce cannabis as part of the trial, but Spectrum Cannabis is the first to officially be given the green light to supply the Danish market.

The current price of medicinal cannabis in Denmark is considered steep by consumers like the sclerosis association Scleroseforeningen. A 40 mm bottle of cannabis oil goes for almost 2,750 kroner.