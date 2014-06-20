This coming weekend (September 10-11), the sports and athletics centre Grøndal MultiCenter will host the very first Copenhagen Open in padel tennis.

The medal matches will take place on Sunday, and Carl Christian Ebbesen, the deputy mayor for culture and leisure, will be at hand to present the Gold-medal match.

First invented in Acapulco, Mexico back in 1969, padel tennis remains a primarily Hispanic sport popular in nations such as Argentina, Mexico and Spain, but it is quickly spreading across Europe.