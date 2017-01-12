 Guess who’s back! Noma makes triumphant return to Michelin heaven – The Post

Guess who’s back! Noma makes triumphant return to Michelin heaven

But it was a Faroese sensation that turned most of the gastro heads

Koks in the Faroe Islands: hard to get to, but hard to beat (photo: Koks/Facebook)
February 18th, 2019 9:46 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Those living in Denmark with a penchant for exquisite gastronomy can begin looking forward to new top-shelf dining experiences following the unveiling of the 2019 Michelin Nordic guide in Aarhus this evening. 

Legendary restaurant Noma, which became the first Danish restaurant to be awarded three stars in 2016, was back with a two-star showing following a hiatus last year due to a move. In total, 35 stars were handed out to 28 restaurants – that’s two eateries and five stars more than in 2018. 

“Thank you to the entire Noma team for the hard work and effort, and earning two stars in the Nordic Michelin Guide 2019,” the Danish mastodon of Nordic cuisine wrote on Facebook. 

READ MORE: Denmark gets its first three star Michelin restaurant

Fabulous Faroese
Elsewhere, Østerbro restaurant Geranium maintained its three stars, while fellow Copenhagen restaurants A|O|C and Kadeau København also held onto their two-star efforts from last year – as did Henne Kirkeby Kro in Jutland. 

Perhaps one of the biggest sensations came in the Faroe Islands, where Koks in Leynavatn garnered two stars in what must be one of the most remote Michelin-star restaurants in the world. 

New to the list was Alouette in Copenhagen with one star. 

The Danish Michelin stars: 


Three Stars 
Geranium, Copenhagen 

Two Stars 
Noma, Copenhagen
AOC, Copenhagen
Henne Kirkeby Kro, Jutland
Kadeau, Copenhagen
Koks, Faroe Islands 

One Star 
Alouette, Copenhagen(New)
Era Ora, Copenhagen
Formel B, Copenhagen
Jordnær, Gentofte
Kiin Kiin, Copenhagen
Kokkeriet, Copenhagen
Kong Hans Kælder, Copenhagen
Marchal, Copenhagen
108, Copenhagen
Relæ, Copenhagen
Søllerød Kro, Holte
Studio at the Standard, Copenhagen
Clou, Copenhagen
Kadeau, Aakirkeby on Bornholm
Slotskøkkenet (Dragsholm Castle), Hørve
Frederiksminde, Præstø
Domestic, Aarhus
Gastromé, Aarhus
Frederikshøj, Aarhus
Substans, Aarhus
Ti Trin Ned, Fredericia
MeMu, Vejle 

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Guess who’s back! Noma makes triumphant return to Michelin heaven
Local
Local News in Brief: Viking bridge-building in the footsteps of Harald Bluetooth
National
Harbinger of spring: First stork lands in Denmark
Business
Danes turning waste plastic bottles into raincoats

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved