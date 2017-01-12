Guess who’s back! Noma makes triumphant return to Michelin heaven

Those living in Denmark with a penchant for exquisite gastronomy can begin looking forward to new top-shelf dining experiences following the unveiling of the 2019 Michelin Nordic guide in Aarhus this evening.

Legendary restaurant Noma, which became the first Danish restaurant to be awarded three stars in 2016, was back with a two-star showing following a hiatus last year due to a move. In total, 35 stars were handed out to 28 restaurants – that’s two eateries and five stars more than in 2018.

“Thank you to the entire Noma team for the hard work and effort, and earning two stars in the Nordic Michelin Guide 2019,” the Danish mastodon of Nordic cuisine wrote on Facebook.

Fabulous Faroese

Elsewhere, Østerbro restaurant Geranium maintained its three stars, while fellow Copenhagen restaurants A|O|C and Kadeau København also held onto their two-star efforts from last year – as did Henne Kirkeby Kro in Jutland.

Perhaps one of the biggest sensations came in the Faroe Islands, where Koks in Leynavatn garnered two stars in what must be one of the most remote Michelin-star restaurants in the world.

New to the list was Alouette in Copenhagen with one star.