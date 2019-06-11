Haarder wants to make it harder to get into Parliament

New parties running in future general elections in Denmark might face a more daunting task when it comes to rounding up voter declarations.

Several veteran politicians including Bertel Haarder, Mogens Lykketoft and Marianne Jelved, contend that in future the number of voter declarations required to run for Parliament should be doubled to 40,000. It has become too easy, they argue.

“Before, you had to deliver 20,000 physical signed forms to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and they had to be checked. Now it’s much easier digitally and those who sign can do so in a second. We’ve seen how easy it’s become and I think we need to make it more difficult,” Haarder told TV2 News.

READ ALSO: Election Fallout Round-Up: 70 women in Parliament, but Denmark still behind in Nordics

Losing the loophole

Haarder went on to say that parties such as Kristendemokraterne, Stram Kurs and Nye Borgerlige should have no problem attaining 40,000 declarations, while Klaus Riskær Petersen’s party making the cut showed it was too easy to get the 20,000 needed.

A number of other seasoned politicians, including Uffe Ellemann-Jensen and Holger K Nielsen, concurred with Haarder as did Kasper Møller Hansen, a professor of political science at the University of Copenhagen. But some of the smaller parties, including Kristendemokraterne and Nye Borgerlige, disagree.

“I always think it’s sad and shocking when political veterans, who have enjoyed long careers themselves, want to make it more difficult to run,” said Isabella Arendt, the head of Kristendemokraterne.

But whether a law change is made or not, smaller parties will find it tougher to run in the future. A loophole in the law that permitted Danes to sign voter declarations immediately, and without a consideration period, will be closed in 2020.