 Hackers target Danish train service over the weekend – The Post

Hackers target Danish train service over the weekend

DSB says it has ‘experts’ tracking the source of the shutdown

DSB allowed passengers to buy tickets on the train, just like way back when (photo: Morten Jensen)
May 14th, 2018 5:59 am| by Ray W
A DDoS cyber attack made buying a ticket tough for Danish rail travellers Sunday night.

A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources

The hack made it impossible to purchase a ticket via the DSB app, on the website, at ticket machines and in 7-Eleven kiosks at the stations.

Use your card
Rejsekort passengers were unaffected, and DSB allowed those customers without the travel card to buy tickets from staff on the trains.

“We have all of our experts on the case,” said DSB  spokesperson  Aske Wieth-Knudsen.

READ MORE: Data protection agency investigating DSB over confidentiality breach

The internal mail and telephone systems used by DSB employees were also affected by the hack. DSB said that all systems were back to normal this morning.

