Hackers target Danish train service over the weekend

A DDoS cyber attack made buying a ticket tough for Danish rail travellers Sunday night.

A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources

The hack made it impossible to purchase a ticket via the DSB app, on the website, at ticket machines and in 7-Eleven kiosks at the stations.

Use your card

Rejsekort passengers were unaffected, and DSB allowed those customers without the travel card to buy tickets from staff on the trains.

“We have all of our experts on the case,” said DSB spokesperson Aske Wieth-Knudsen.

READ MORE: Data protection agency investigating DSB over confidentiality breach

The internal mail and telephone systems used by DSB employees were also affected by the hack. DSB said that all systems were back to normal this morning.