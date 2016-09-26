A new Megafon poll has revealed that 50 percent of Danes would offer help to their terminally-ill family members and other relatives if they wished to die.

On the other hand, 23 percent said they were against euthanasia and 14 percent were not sure how they would react.



The debate on assisted suicide in Denmark reopened again this Monday when a court in Helsingør gave a 78-year-old man a 50-day suspended sentence for killing his ailing wife with sleeping pills.