Contact us Advertise with us

Half of Danes would assist their loved ones in dying

Debate on euthanasia reopens after a man is only handed a suspended sentence for killing his ailing wife

Unlike in the Netherlands, Belgium or Switzerland, euthanasia is illegal in Denmark (photo: Alberto Biscalchin) Unlike in the Netherlands, Belgium or Switzerland, euthanasia is illegal in Denmark (photo: Alberto Biscalchin)
September 14th, 2016 10:13 am| by Lucie Rychla
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new Megafon poll has revealed that 50 percent of Danes would offer help to their terminally-ill family members and other relatives if they wished to die.

On the other hand, 23 percent said they were against euthanasia and 14 percent were not sure how they would react.

The debate on assisted suicide in Denmark reopened again this Monday when a court in Helsingør gave a 78-year-old man a 50-day suspended sentence for killing his ailing wife with sleeping pills.



Euthanasia is not legal in Denmark and is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Low penalty
Gorm Greisen, the chairman of the government’s ethical council (Det Etiske Råd), believes that despite the low penalty in the recent case, the court adhered to Danish law.

“When someone makes a conscious decision to help another person die, then they must accept the consequences, because it is illegal. And that is also what happened in this case,” Greisen told Jyllands-Posten.

“Because the judge was able to assess there were sufficient mitigating circumstances, the final verdict was relatively low.”

In 2013, Det Etiske Råd released a document on assisted suicide in Denmark and recommended that it should not be legalised – like it has been done in other European countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland.

Related Posts


Latest News

Tjeep is offering lower mobile prices (photo: Tjeep)
New Danish mobile phone service kicking off price war
Well, it tastes legal (photo: Haldean Brown)
Illegal fishing threatening several species of fish in Randers Fjord
Unlike in the Netherlands, Belgium or Switzerland, euthanasia is illegal in Denmark (photo: Alberto Biscalchin)
Half of Danes would assist their loved ones in dying
95 square kilometres is one big chunk of ice (photo: coffee)
Gigantic ice floes breaking loose in Greenland
Karsten Lauritzen, the tax minister, is suing KMD (photo: Danish Tax Ministry)
Danish tax authority demands huge compensation figure from IT firm
It finally found Denmark! (photo: Miriam)
Record heat in Copenhagen

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved