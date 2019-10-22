Halloween events: Dress like a ghost and see who parties the most

AsianParty Cph x Kellerdirk

Nov 1, 23:00-04:00; Kellerdirk – Frederiksberg Events, Frederiksberg Allé 102, Frederiksberg; 90-120 kr; info@kellerdirk.dk

The hottest Asian party organiser in Copenhagen, AisanParty Cph, has arranged a true inferno of a Halloween party with Kellerdirk. The best dressed will win the prizes, and some free beer giveaways will pop up during the night. This year’s party has been inspired by the worst horror movie of all time so the organisers warn the guests to be ready to unleash their inner demon!

Halloween Monster Mash

Nov 1, 16:00-02:00; Bar7, Studiestræde 7, Cph K; free adm; hello@barsyv.com

Bartenders will dress up like witches and monsters, brewing limited Halloween cocktails under the moonlight at Bar 7. Treat yourself to some spooky tuned music with your freaky fellow ghosts.

Halloween Party at Southern Cross

Nov 2, 20:00-05:00; Southern Cross Pub, Løngangstræde 37, Cph; free adm; southerncrosspub@hotmail.com

The Southern Cross Pub ensures spooky tunes and cocktails for those who missed out on October 31 or just the ones who never get enough! Costumes are strongly encouraged since the top three will be rewarded!

Halloween Party Kennedys

Nov 2, 18:00; Kennedy’s Irish bar, Gl. Kongevej 23, Cph V; free adm; info@kennedysbar.com

Did you know Halloween was an Irish tradition dating back to hundreds of years ago? Kennedy’s Irish bar is throwing a legit Oiche Shamhna party with cocktails exclusively designed for the day by top-notch bartenders from Royal Radisson Hotel and Generator Hostel Bar. And there’s a raffle, with prizes provided by Boyne Brewery, Copenhagen GAA and Kennedys up for grabs!

Versace x Official Halloween Party x 1 & 2 November

Nov 1-2, 23:30; ARCH, Nørregade 41, Cph K; free adm; info@archcph.com

The party is ongoing for two days! So you better not vamp a no-time excuse. Another suggestion: dress up well according to the theme ‘The Asylum – Crime scene’ since the Italian luxury fashion company Versace will be bringing a fancy mob as the party organiser. Quench your thirst with Belvedere Vodka, a Polish rye vodka produced and distributed by LVMH.

Halloween in Tivoli

ongoing, ends Nov 3; Tivoli, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; 130kr, tivoligardens.com

Tivoli greets spooky visitors, challenging them to “test your courage in Tivoli”. Dare to soak yourself in pumpkin spicy fearsome atmosphere?