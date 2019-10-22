 Halloween events: Dress like a ghost and see who parties the most – The Post

Halloween events: Dress like a ghost and see who parties the most

Pumpkins galore at Tivoli (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
November 1st, 2019 1:36 pm| by Roselyne Min

AsianParty Cph x Kellerdirk
Nov 1, 23:00-04:00; Kellerdirk – Frederiksberg Events, Frederiksberg Allé 102, Frederiksberg; 90-120 kr; info@kellerdirk.dk
The hottest Asian party organiser in Copenhagen, AisanParty Cph, has arranged a true inferno of a Halloween party with Kellerdirk. The best dressed will win the prizes, and some free beer giveaways will pop up during the night. This year’s party has been inspired by the worst horror movie of all time so the organisers warn the guests to be ready to unleash their inner demon!

Halloween Monster Mash
Nov 1, 16:00-02:00; Bar7, Studiestræde 7, Cph K; free adm; hello@barsyv.com
Bartenders will dress up like witches and monsters, brewing limited Halloween cocktails under the moonlight at Bar 7. Treat yourself to some spooky tuned music with your freaky fellow ghosts.

Halloween Party at Southern Cross
Nov 2, 20:00-05:00; Southern Cross Pub, Løngangstræde 37, Cph; free adm; southerncrosspub@hotmail.com
The Southern Cross Pub ensures spooky tunes and cocktails for those who missed out on October 31 or just the ones who never get enough! Costumes are strongly encouraged since the top three will be rewarded!

Halloween Party Kennedys
Nov 2, 18:00; Kennedy’s Irish bar, Gl. Kongevej 23, Cph V; free adm; info@kennedysbar.com
Did you know Halloween was an Irish tradition dating back to hundreds of years ago? Kennedy’s Irish bar is throwing a legit Oiche Shamhna party with cocktails exclusively designed for the day by top-notch bartenders from Royal Radisson Hotel and Generator Hostel Bar. And there’s a raffle, with prizes provided by Boyne Brewery, Copenhagen GAA and Kennedys up for grabs!

Versace x Official Halloween Party x 1 & 2 November
Nov 1-2, 23:30; ARCH, Nørregade 41, Cph K; free adm; info@archcph.com
The party is ongoing for two days! So you better not vamp a no-time excuse. Another suggestion: dress up well according to the theme ‘The Asylum – Crime scene’ since the Italian luxury fashion company Versace will be bringing a fancy mob as the party organiser. Quench your thirst with Belvedere Vodka, a Polish rye vodka produced and distributed by LVMH.

Halloween in Tivoli
ongoing, ends Nov 3; Tivoli, Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; 130kr, tivoligardens.com
Tivoli greets spooky visitors, challenging them to “test your courage in Tivoli”. Dare to soak yourself in pumpkin spicy fearsome atmosphere?

