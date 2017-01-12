Halloween: increasingly spoiling the kids, scaring the neighbours and soothing the shops

Halloween, which is fast approaching, is more popular in Copenhagen than the rest of the country, according to a new Dansk Erhverv study.

The October 31 festivity, a huge celebration in the US after originating in Ireland, will mostly be celebrated early in Denmark, with children putting on their scariest costumes to terrorise their local neighbourhoods this weekend.

Popular with families

Some 22 percent of Copenhageners will do something special to mark the occasion, compared to 16 percent of the general population.

However, the trend is catching on, as 42 percent of Danes with children under the age of 13 will take part in a Halloween activity. Of these, two-thirds decorate their homes and one in two buy special costumes.

As well as carving out pumpkins and lighting them, children tend to go trick or treating – an activity similar to the door-knocking at Fastelavn, although homeowners have an option to refuse, which means the kids are entitled to get their revenge (within reason).

Godsent for the shops

“It’s well timed for the shops as it generally gets quieter for them when it gets darker and colder,” said Dansk Erhverv consultant Matthias Vesterdal.

“We can see that a large proportion of families with children buy goods to mark Halloween – especially items such as pumpkins, confectionery, decorations and clothes.”