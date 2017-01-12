 Halloween: increasingly spoiling the kids, scaring the neighbours and soothing the shops – The Post

Halloween: increasingly spoiling the kids, scaring the neighbours and soothing the shops

Some 42 percent of families with kids celebrate the festivity

Makes you wonder why the US needs Halloween when they’ve got enough to be scared about
October 26th, 2018 12:09 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Halloween, which is fast approaching, is more popular in Copenhagen than the rest of the country, according to a new Dansk Erhverv study.

The October 31 festivity, a huge celebration in the US after originating in Ireland, will mostly be celebrated early in Denmark, with children putting on their scariest costumes to terrorise their local neighbourhoods this weekend.

Popular with families
Some 22 percent of Copenhageners will do something special to mark the occasion, compared to 16 percent of the general population.

However, the trend is catching on, as 42 percent of Danes with children under the age of 13 will take part in a Halloween activity. Of these, two-thirds decorate their homes and one in two buy special costumes.

As well as carving out pumpkins and lighting them, children tend to go trick or treating – an activity similar to the door-knocking at Fastelavn, although homeowners have an option to refuse, which means the kids are entitled to get their revenge (within reason).

Godsent for the shops
“It’s well timed for the shops as it generally gets quieter for them when it gets darker and colder,” said Dansk Erhverv consultant Matthias Vesterdal.

“We can see that a large proportion of families with children buy goods to mark Halloween – especially items such as pumpkins, confectionery, decorations and clothes.”



Latest News

Business
Business News in Brief: Danish firms setting up shop in UK to avoid possible Brexit tariffs
National
More young Danes moving back with parents 
Denmark
Bucking the trend: US leaves Syria in the shade with the most residence permits in Denmark
National
Doubling up or double-barrelling: nearly all newborn Danes have a unique name 

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved