Hapless burglars thwarted by combine harvester

On Sunday night, thieves broke into Danmarks Borgcenter in Vordingborg and stole some of the priceless artefacts on display there as part of the Vikingernes Metropol exhibition.

One of the objects was a replica of the unique Hiddensee jewel, which had been lent to the exhibition by Stralsund Museum in Germany, where the original article is revered as being as precious as Denmark’s famed golden horns, Ekstra Bladet reports.