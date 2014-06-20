Contact us Advertise with us

Haruki Murakami coming to Denmark

Noted author to receive Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award in Odense

Haruki Murakami (photo: Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award) Haruki Murakami (photo: Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award)
September 20th, 2016 10:57 am| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The internationally-renowned author Haruki Murakami will pay a visit to Denmark next month to receive the Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award.

The Japanese bestselling writer will come to Odense on Sunday October 30 to receive the award, which has previously been awarded to Salman Rushdie, Isabel Allende, JK Rowling and Paulo Coelho.

It is a great honour for Odense to welcome such a significant author as Haruki Murakami,” said Anker Boye, the mayor of Odense.



And to me, choosing him as the recipient provides another thread in the very special bond that has emerged between Odense, Hans Christian Andersen’s universe, and fairy-tale lovers in the Asian countries.”

READ MORE: Chance to make amends as one of Andersen’s children

A literary giant
Crown Princess Mary will be at hand to hand over the award to Murakami, who will also be given a bronze sculpture made by Stine Ring Hansen and a check for 500,000 kroner.

Murakami will visit the childhood home of Andersen and participate in a talk at the main library in Odense.

Over the following two days the author will give a guest lecture at the University of Southern Denmark and perform at the Sostrup Castle & Monastery on Djursland.

Born in Kyoto in 1949, Murakami has published over 10 novels – including best sellers Norwegian Wood (1987) and Wind-Up Bird Chronicle (1995) – as well as numerous collections of short stories and collected essays. His works have been translated into over 50 languages.

The Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award was awarded for the first time in 2007 to the Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. Since then, the award has been presented every other year.

Related Posts


Latest News

Haruki Murakami (photo: Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award)
Haruki Murakami coming to Denmark
Students are doing better at Muslim private schools than their public school counterparts (photo: Azlan Mohamed)
Study: Muslim private schools in Denmark producing better students than public schools
Faktas are shutting down across Denmark (photo: Søren1997)
Discount supermarkets disappearing in Denmark
The convey before the attack (photo: SARC)
Denmark condemns attack on aid convoy in Syria
Queen Juliane Marie started the clinic as a place where unmarried women could give birth anonymously (photo: Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle)
Juliane Marie, mother of the city’s birthing clinic
Not wise to piss off a man with carving knives at his disposal (photo: Slagter Gregersen's official Facebook page)
Danish butcher threatens veggie graffiti artist on Facebook

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved