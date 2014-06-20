The internationally-renowned author Haruki Murakami will pay a visit to Denmark next month to receive the Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award.

The Japanese bestselling writer will come to Odense on Sunday October 30 to receive the award, which has previously been awarded to Salman Rushdie, Isabel Allende, JK Rowling and Paulo Coelho.

“It is a great honour for Odense to welcome such a significant author as Haruki Murakami,” said Anker Boye, the mayor of Odense.