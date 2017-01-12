 Hay fever sufferers beware: birch pollen season starts in Denmark – The Post

Hay fever sufferers beware: birch pollen season starts in Denmark

People with strong allergy are advised to contact their doctor for medication

Birch trees are the source of much grief for hay fever sufferers (photo: iStock)
April 12th, 2017 9:48 am| by Lucie Rychla
The birch pollen season has kicked off in Denmark as moderate pollen counts have been recorded in Copenhagen and Viborg in central Jutland.

However, the fine powder released from birch trees can trigger respiratory allergy in hay fever sufferers many kilometres away.



Red eyes, sneezing fits, runny noses and fatigue are some of the main symptoms associated with this springtime seasonal allergy and sufferers are advised to contact a doctor for medication.

READ MORE: Watch out, the birch pollen is coming!

Short but intense
Although the birch pollen season usually lasts only for two to three weeks, it is much more intense compared to the grass pollen season, which lasts from the end of May until August.

If you are in the target group of any pollen allergies, you can check the daily pollen count at astma-allergi.dk/dagenspollental or you can download the free pollen app ‘Dagens Pollental’ (in Danish).

Doctors estimate that about one in four Danes has an allergy to birch pollen, which is also why some cities, including Aarhus, have decided to ban the future planting of birch trees in public places.

