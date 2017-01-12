 HC Andersen’s childhood home in Denmark not a protected site – The Post

HC Andersen’s childhood home in Denmark not a protected site

One of the country’s most iconic buildings is in fact just another house on the street

Perhaps a drive-thru? (photo: Elgaard)
May 14th, 2018 3:31 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

HC Andersen’s childhood home in Odense does not enjoy protected status under heritage laws

Although the house has been maintained as a museum for many years, councillor Jane Jegind was shocked to discover that the home is not a heritage site.

“I was surprised,” she told Ekstra Bladet. “I first thought it might be a mistake and I had read it wrong.”

READ MORE: New Hans Christian Andersen museum green-lighted in Odense

Jegind said she was searching for the status of another building when she discovered that the Andersen home was not protected under the law. She double-checked several lists to confirm that the house was not covered.

Good spot for a KFC?
HC Andersen moved into the house with his parents as a two-year-old in 1807. He lived there for 12 years before moving to Copenhagen.

“It is not only a heritage site for Denmark, but for the whole world,” she said.

Jegind said that even though the building has been a museum for nearly 90 years, it is still important to give it legal protection.

“There are no challenges pending, but who’s to say what may happen in 20 or 50 years?”

What you don’t know …
The future protection of HC Andersen’s childhood home will be considered by the municipality City and Cultural Committee tomorrow.

Jegind said that she has no doubt that the committee will approve protecting the property, which it probably believed was already covered.

Related News



Latest News

News
Denmark facing a nail-biter at ice hockey championships tomorrow
Local
Flexible working hours increase employee satisfaction in Copenhagen
Denmark
HC Andersen’s childhood home in Denmark not a protected site
Denmark
Paying off! More Danish babies being born via donated eggs

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved