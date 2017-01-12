Headliner Chance the Rapper cancels Roskilde Festival performance

Chance the Rapper was meant to be one of the headliners for this year’s Roskilde Festival, but those plans have been abandoned following the news that the Chicago-born rapper has pulled out just before the festival kicks off.

However, hip-hop fans will not be left in limbo as festival organisers have managed to attract the legendary group Wu-Tang Clan to step in and fill the void.

“Chance the Rapper has to cancel his performance at this year’s Roskilde Festival. At the eleventh hour, we have persuaded Wu-Tang Clan to step in. This is their first show at Roskilde Festival in 15 years,” Roskilde Festival wrote on Facebook.

No reason was given for Chance the Rapper cancelling.

The sold out Roskilde Festival with take place from June 29 to July 6 and this year’s big acts include Bob Dylan, Cardi B, Robert Plant, Tears For Fears, Travis Scott, Mø, Robyn, Vampire Weekend, Underworld, Cypress Hill and The Cure.