Unsafe sex in Denmark causes 160 deaths, 7,186 hospitalisations and 100,000 hospital visits a year, according to a report in today’s Metroxpress based on figures from Sundhedsstyrelsen, the national board of health. Cervical cancer is the biggest killer, followed by HIV/AIDS. The majority of the victims are women. Two types of HPV are responsible for 70 percent of all cases of cervical cancer, according to Sundhedsstyrelsen, and around 80 percent of sexually-active women will at some point be infected by a STD virus. Unsafe sex ranks just behind traffic accidents, which kill 167 people a year.

New doc accused authority of shielding epidemic

A new DR documentary, ‘Den dag penicillinen ikke virker’ (‘The day penicillin does not work’), which is screening on Sunday on DR1 at 20:00, will reveal how crucial information regarding the increasing resistance of the MRSA CC398 bacteria at the country’s pig farms was withheld from Danish politicians between 2008 and 2014 by the national food authority, Fødevarestyrelsen. An estimated 12,000 Danes have been infected by the virus – up from zero cases in 2006. MRSA CC398 can cause blood infections and even death.