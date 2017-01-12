Health workers most trusted occupation in Denmark

According to a new trustworthiness survey from communications firm Radius, if you’re a health worker in Denmark, there’s a very good chance you have the trust of your patients.

The survey, published annually, revealed that midwives, nurses and doctors were the three most trustworthy occupations in Denmark.

The survey is based on responses from 2,040 representatively-picked Danes aged 18-75 and were asked to evaluate the trustworthiness of 26 occupations across six parameters on a scale of 1 to 5.

READ MORE: Nordics the most trusting in media in Europe

Journos on the rise!

Midwives scored 4.15, followed by nurses (4.01), doctors (3.95), police officers (3.81) and librarians (3.78). Engineers (3.75), physiotherapists (3.71), priests (3.66), dentists (3.57) and psychologists (3.54) completed the top 10.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, politicians (2.10) were found to be the least trustworthy ahead of car salesmen (2.38) and journalists (2.50) – who jumped up a notch for the first time in a decade by the way (not fake news, we promise).

Actually a report last year found that the Nordics were the most trusting in media in Europe.

Interestingly, lawyers, who traditionally perform poorly in trustworthy rankings, finished with a score of 3.26. Social workers, meanwhile, scored a 3.15. Go figure.

See the entire list here (in Danish).