Healthcare Round Up: Thousands of Danes ordering medicine from the UK

A substantial portion of the Danish population appears to order prescription medication online via UK-based websites, according to DR Nyheder.

The websites in question are equipped with the Danish language and Danish-speaking customer service with a Danish telephone number.

Patients fill in a form in Danish and send a request for medication, which an English doctor or pharmacist receives a translated version of. The UK-based health worker then sends the medicine to Denmark by parcel.

Pros & cons

A number of Danish doctors and patient associations are against using the websites for safety reasons.

However, according to the Danish Medicines Agency, the pages operate perfectly legally as they are all approved by the UK authorities and therefore have the green EU logo of approval.

Brexit aftermath

One of the websites, dk.Treated.com, mentions that if a hard Brexit happens, they do not expect it to have a significant impact on their service.

Scabies treatment unavailable

Over-the-counter medicine for scabies, Nix and Permethrin, are out of stock at Danish pharmacies following the recent outbreak. Although the Danish Medicines Agency (DMA) had recommended people infected to be treated over the holiday, it was expected that the meds wouldn’t be back on the counter until the New Year. On December 26, the head of DMA Søren Brostrøm encouraged patients to order the medication at Webapoteket, but it turned out they sold out just two days later. A number of patients have had to go to Sweden to get the medicine.

Noro virus hitting Central Jutland

An outbreak of a Noro virus has affected two hospitals in the central Jutland region. Hospitals in Herning and Holstebro have sent some staff home and isolated 20-30 patients, 15 of whom were diagnosed the disease, Dagbladet reports. At Holstebro Hospital, five wards have been affected, including pulmonary and medical reception. As the disease rarely lasts more than a few days and the outbreaks are being controlled, the infected staff are back at work and patients have be removed from the isolation rooms.

Increasing number of skin cancer patients

According to new data from the Cancer Registry, more Danes are being diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The number of women diagnosed with the disease has risen by 14.5 percent from 2017 to 2018 – from 1,255 to 1,353 cases. Melanoma is the fifth most common form of cancer in women and the sixth in men. While the number of new cases is growing, bowel cancer is on the decline. Among women, the incidence of colon cancer has decreased by 11.6 percent from 2017 to 2018. The corresponding fall for men is 10.8 percent.

Danes invent less-polluting candle

A Danish project has developed a new candle that can reduce particle emission by up to 90 percent. Ordinary candles emit harmful soot particles when the flame flares and gives off black smoke. The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) is helping develop the new light in collaboration with, among others, the University of Aarhus, COOP Denmark and ASP-HOLMBLAD. However, some pundits pose that LED lights are better for the indoor climate.

AI to help cardiologists

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen are now testing a new tool that will help cardiologists sort out patient data using artificial intelligence (AI). The SafeHeart project is supported by EU funding in collaboration with the company Vital Beats and the National Hospital. Vital Beats explains that the AI sends an alarm only if it finds worrying discrepancies, saving doctors time and effort during routine checks.

Panodil panic

On December 18, some 153 children were sent to hospital in Horsens to be checked for panodil intake. A panodil package had been found in a children’s bathroom at the daycare institution Dagnæs Børnehus and only one pill was left out of 10 in the package. On the same day, parents were informed that a blood test revealed that none of the children had symptoms of swallowing the pills.