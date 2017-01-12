Heat wave waning: Who’ll stop the rain?

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far and people in Denmark flocked to the beach in a bid to cool down in the roasting heat.

Next week, however, will be a different animal, according to the national weather forecaster DMI.

The next couple of days will remain sunny and hot, but temperatures will begin falling on Sunday to about 24 degrees, while Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring clouds and over 60 mm of rain.

Temperatures will drop to below 20 degrees by Tuesday as cold weather fronts move in over Denmark, and temperatures are predicted to hover around 18-21 degrees for the rest of the week.

Fire hazard index

The recent hot spell has quickly dried out much of Denmark and, spurred on by the massive drought experienced last summer, the Danish emergency management agency Beredskabsstyrelsen has teamed up with DMI to unveil a new fire hazard index.

At the moment, there are three larger areas in Denmark that have a high danger of fire: north Funen, west Zealand and a part of north Jutland.

Fortunately, there are no currently areas marked with an ‘extremely high risk’, as is the case in much of Europe south of the border.

Check out the new index here and the current situation in the image below.